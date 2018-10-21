Share:

ISLAMABAD - Apart from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP), other three provinces are continuously ignoring the call of federal government to confirm their existing members or make fresh nominations for non-statutory members to reconstitute the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

“So far, only KPK has nominated its non-statutory member for National Finance Commission,” said a top official of the ministry of finance. He further said that federal government is waiting for the nominations of members from other three provinces, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. The federal government would start the process of constituting new NFC award once it receives nominations of non-statutory members for Commission from the provinces.

In early September, Finance Minister Asad Umar had written letters to all provincial chief ministers for the reconstitution of the 9th National Finance Commission (NFC). Finance minister had asked the provincial chief ministers to either reconfirm the earlier nominated members or intimate the change in the nomination to enable the federal government to notify the 9th NFC and start deliberations of the Commission. The provinces had not nominated their members by the start of October. Later, the finance ministry on October 4 had called upon provincial governments to reconfirm their nominations of non-statutory members for National Finance Commission as early as possible. However, after passing more than one and half month, only KP had nominated its member for the fresh revenue sharing formula between federal government and provinces.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently asked for expediting the process of finalising the NFC award to allocate three percent of divisible pool resources for development and mainstreaming of the tribal region. The previous PML-N government had also floated a same kind of proposal for cutting down the overall size of the federal divisible pool by seven percent to the provinces, allocating three percent for the National Security Fund (NSF) and four percent for Gilgit-Baltistan, Fata and AJK. Every year, out of the divisible pool – meant for distribution of funds between the centre and the four federating units – seven percent is to be kept in this NSF and funds for the GB, Fata and AJK. However, the proposal was not finalized on that time. Now, the PTI led government has also floated the proposal to allocate three percent from NFC To erstwhile Fata.

The PML-N government had extended the previous 7th award for consecutive three years. Under the 7th NFC Award, the federal govt is bound to transfer 57.5 percent resources to all the four provinces from federal divisible pool. Under the current award, Punjab gets 51.74pc share, Sindh 24.55pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 14.62 percent and Balochistan 9.09pc under the divisible pool.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and economic experts believed that government would have to remove the flaws in NFC award to control the soaring budget deficit of the country. Under the NFC award, the federal government has to transfer 57.5 percent of the federal taxes to the four provinces. The federal government has to meet the expenditures of debt servicing, defence, development, pensions, salaries and others through remaining 42.5 percent of the taxes. Ultimately, the federal government had to borrow to meet the deficit, which goes out of control.