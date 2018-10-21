Share:

DAMASCUS - Airstrikes by the US-led coalition on two villages in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor claimed 62 lives, state media reported Saturday.

The state-run SANA news agency said dozens of civilians were injured in the coalition raids on As Sousa and Al Bubadran near the Iraqi border in the region’s east in the past 24 hours.

At least 47 people reportedly died and dozens were injured in strikes at two village mosques. There are fears that the death toll will rise as more bodies are retrieved from under the collapsed buildings.

The Syrian outlet cited its sources as saying the Western coalition was using scorched-earth tactics in the region by targeting homes and places of worship along with Islamist positions.

A Syrian military source told Sputnik on Thursday that the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq hit homes in Sousa.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday demanded a UN inquiry into recent airstrikes by the US-led coalition on two villages near the Iraqi border, which killed dozens of civilians.

The agency cited the Syrian Foreign Ministry as saying in its letter to the United Nations that the crime committed by the coalition proved the member nations’ lack of values or respect of international laws.

It demanded that the United Nations conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the airstrikes and take measures to prevent them from happening again.

SANA said the coalition is following the tactic of scorched land under the pretext that it's targeting the Islamic State (IS) in eastern Deir al-Zour.

A day earlier, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said tens of people have been killed as a result of the US-led airstrikes on the last IS-held pocket in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour.

The US-led coalition backs the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in their push to defeat IS in a few areas the terror-designated group is still holding on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in eastern Deir al-Zour.

The Syrian government side has repeatedly charged that the US is using the battles on IS as a pretext to keep intervening in Syria's affairs.

The US-led coalition entered the course of battles in Syria against the IS in 2014, with the government questioning the intention of the US and branding its intervention as illegal as it happened without the consent of the Syrian administration.

Meanwhile, the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered two violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded no truce breaches, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 2 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (1) and Aleppo (1). The Turkish side has registered no cases of ceasefire violation," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides held no humanitarian actions over the past day.

Russia says kills 88,000 Syria rebels

AFP adds: Russia's defence minister said Saturday that almost 88,000 rebels had been killed in Syria in the three years since Moscow's intervention to back government forces.

"Over the course of the operation, a total of more than 87,500 rebels have been eliminated, 1,411 settlements have been liberated and more than 95 percent of Syria's territory," Shoigu was quoted as saying at a forum in Singapore in a ministry statement. "Most of the rebels have been liquidated," Shoigu said.

Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says close to 365,000 people have been killed during the seven-year civil war.

Russia launched strikes in support of President Bashar al-Assad's regime in September 2015.

Russian air forces have carried out more than 40,000 bombing missions, hitting about 120,000 targets of "terrorist" infrastructure, Shoigu said.

The defence minister said that "Syrian armed forces currently control territory where more than 90 percent of the population lives."

IS frees six women, children after three-month ordeal

BEIRUT (AFP): The Islamic State group has released two women and four children among 27 surviving Druze hostages it seized during a deadly July attack on the minority community's heartland in southern Syria.

State television broadcast footage of the six arriving in the city of Sweida on Saturday, joyful at being reunited with their families but haggard after their three-month ordeal.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group, said their release was the first part of a deal that would see at least 60 IS prisoners released in exchange and a $27 million ransom paid.

The militants abducted around 30 people - mostly women and children - from Sweida province in late July during the deadliest attack on Syria's Druze community of the seven-year civil war.

As negotiations for their release dragged on, families led a series of protests outside government offices in Sweida to demand more be done.

"I cannot describe my joy," Rasmia Abu Amar told state television after being reunited with her husband.

"But it is incomplete - my son has not yet been released," she said, her hair covered by a white headscarf.

A second woman appeared with her four children, their clothes still dirty from their long captivity and her sons with their heads shaved.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that the six were freed on Friday night and that further hostage releases were expected "in the next few days or hours".

He said that in return for the release of all of the hostages, the Syrian government had agreed to free 60 Islamic State group prisoners and pay a ransom of $27 million.

"Nine IS women prisoners held by the regime have already been handed over to the group along with seven children," Abdel Rahman said.

During the coordinated assaults on July 25, IS carried out suicide bombings, shootings and stabbings that left more than 250 people dead, most of them civilians.

Sweida province is the heartland of the country's Druze minority, which made up around three percent of Syria's pre-war population - or around 700,000 people.

The militants executed a 19-year-old male student among the hostages in August and then a 25-year-old woman in early October. IS said a 65-year-old woman being held by the group also died from illness.

Negotiations between regime ally Russia and the militants for the release of the hostages had stalled. But the latest round of talks appeared to have paid off - albeit it with a stiff price.

The Observatory said IS had also demanded the halting of an offensive against them in Sweida.

Government forces have battled its fighters in the volcanic plateau of Tulul al-Safa in the east of the province since the July attack.

Abdel Rahman said the Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-led alliance that controls swathes of the north and northeast with the support of a US-led coalition, "should also release some IS detainees" but he did not specify the number.

There was no immediate comment from the SDF, which has been taking heavy casualties fighting IS in its last pocket of control in eastern Syria, around the Euphrates valley town of Hajin.

On September 10, the group launched a major assault on the pocket where they estimate some 3,000 militants are holed up. Hundreds of militants have been killed, but at the cost of scores of SDF fighters.

Coalition air strikes on IS targets around the Hajin pocket killed at least 41 civilians, 10 of them children, on Thursday and Friday, the Observatory said.

Syria's grinding civil war has claimed more than 360,000 lives since it erupted with the the bloody repression of anti-government protests in 2011.

A caliphate which the militants proclaimed across large swathes of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014 has crumbled in the face of multiple offensives against them but they remain a potent force.