Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) won a friendly golf series against Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) at PAF Golf Course, Lahore. A closing ceremony of the series was held at PAF Skyview Golf and Country Club Lahore where trophies and medals were awarded to the winning and runner-up teams, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Media Affairs of PAF. The series, which held from October 16 to 19 October will strengthen bilateral brotherly relations between both the nations and their air forces. Moreover, a Kabaddi team of SLAF also visited Pakistan and participated in the Asian Style Kabaddi series.