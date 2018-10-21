Share:

KARACHI - Professor Khalid Mahmood, former dean faculty of medicine Dow University of Health Sciences, was honoured as one of the most “Inspiring Physicians” of 2018 by Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh, UK. RCPE honours physicians who have worked to encourage others through their endeavors and commitment to the field of medicine by inviting fellows and members to nominate colleagues and mentors who have inspired them.

Dr Khalid was nominated by Dr Muhammad Irfan, Associate Professor of Medicine at Aga Khan University Hospital.

Professor Khalid Mahmood, a graduate of Chandka Medical College Larkan, was honored for his 34 years of diligent service for Civil Hospital Karachi and Dow Medical College, serving the underprivileged, and his devotion as a medical teacher.

He was the only one to be selected from this subcontinent. He holds fellowship of college of physicians and surgeons Pakistan as well as Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh and Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons Glasgow. For the latter, he is also an international adviser of Pakistan.