MSN LOS ANGELES - Gwyneth Paltrow’s wedding was ‘beautiful’ - according to longtime pal Rob Lowe. The 46-year-old actress married Brad Falchuck in an intimate ceremony with just 75 guests on September 29, and fellow actor Rob - who has known Gwyneth since she was a teenager - has now said the pair’s nuptials were ‘’immaculate, loving, and fun’’.

Speaking to ‘Extra’, the 54-year-old actor said: ‘’My wife and I have known Gwyneth since she was 17 years old, Blythe and her dad. It’s sort of really family. It was just a beautiful, family oriented, immaculate, loving, fun. I love weddings, I love weddings, and you gotta figure Gwyneth knows how to do something like that.’’

Gwyneth - who has daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, from her previous marriage to Coldplay rocker Chris Martin - and 47-year-old Brad tied the knot at her East Hamptons estate last month, and alongside Rob, stars including Jerry Seinfeld, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Steven Spielberg, and Robert Downey Jr. were all among the guests.

A source previously said of the ceremony: ‘’The whole wedding seemed very intimate and romantic. The friends that attended are all people that love them. Throughout the reception, guests laughed and you could tell everyone had a wonderful time. It was truly a beautiful wedding.’’

Meanwhile, the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ actress recently revealed she was convinced she’d never marry again following her famous ‘’conscious uncoupling’’ from Chris in 2016, but said Brad made her realise some people are ‘’worth making the commitment to’’.

She said: ‘’For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again. I have my kids - what’s the point?

‘’I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to. I’m very much the marrying kind. I love being a wife. I love making a home.

‘’I think that marriage is a really beautiful, noble and worthwhile institution, pursuit and endeavour. Because I don’t think you get married and that’s it - I think it’s the beginning. You create this third entity, this third being that you have to nourish and look after.’’