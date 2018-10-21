Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Chris Hemsworth didn’t expect parenting to be so ‘difficult’. The ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ actor - who has daughter India, six, and four-year-old twin sons Sacha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky - has had to change his life to accommodate the needs of his kids, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Asked the biggest challenge he’s faced in his life, he said: ‘’Having children! It’s much more difficult than you think it’s going to be. You have to change your thinking and be completely there for them.

‘’But they have also taught me what real love is and what true responsibility means.’’

While parenting has made Chris less selfish, he doesn’t feel the changes he’s made have been ‘’sacrifices’’.

He told Psychologies magazine: ‘’Your life becomes more focused and you don’t have time to get distracted by unimportant things any more.

‘’You become a lot less selfish and suddenly you’re thinking almost exclusively in terms of creating the best possible life for your wife and children.

‘’But I don’t feel as though I’m giving up anything or making any sacrifices.

‘’I had my share of wild times when I was younger and that kind of stuff was never that interesting to me anyway. ‘’When I met Elsa, I was very comfortable with the idea that she was someone I wanted to share my life with and build something for the future.’’

Though the 35-year-old star loves his work, he is also ‘’very conscious’’ of his family responsibilities and tries to take good breaks between projects in order to be there for them.

He said: ‘’When I was younger, I dreamed about having this kind of life and that’s exactly what I ‘m living now... ‘’I am more mindful of leaving enough time between projects to be at home with my wife and our children.

‘’I’m also fortunate that Elsa is totally supportive of me and knows that this is a very important time for me as an actor and understands if I have to go away for three or four months.

‘’But we also make sure we spend as much time together as possible. ‘’I am very conscious of my responsibilities as a father and I love my wife and children more than I can possibly describe.’’