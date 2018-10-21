Share:

People march during a demonstration titled "Human rights, solution, peace, now the prisoners" to demand that ETA prisoners should to be held in jails closer to their homes in the Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian.

People march during a demonstration titled "Human rights, solution, peace, now the prisoners" to demand that ETA prisoners should to be held in jails closer to their homes in the Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian.

People march during a demonstration titled "Human rights, solution, peace, now the prisoners" to demand that ETA prisoners should to be held in jails closer to their homes in the Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian.

People march during a demonstration titled "Human rights, solution, peace, now the prisoners" to demand that ETA prisoners should to be held in jails closer to their homes in the Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian.