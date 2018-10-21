Share:

Demonstrators listen to speeches in Parliament Square after taking part in a march calling for a People's Vote on the final Brexit deal, in central London

Demonstrators hold placards and European Union flags as they take part in a march calling for a People's Vote on the final Brexit deal, in central London

Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in a march calling for a People's Vote on the final Brexit deal, in central London

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (C) joins demonstrators as they take part in a march calling for a People's Vote on the final Brexit deal, in central London