The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday sealed six illegal slaughterhouses in Bakar Mandi. During the operation, enforcement teams seized 6500 kilograms of substandard meat, 1000 kilograms of fats and 800 litres of oil made from animal waste. All the material was destroyed later. PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that sick animals were being slaughtered at these illegal premises. He said that this substandard meat was being supplied to shops in suburbs of the city with fake labeling. He said that the PFA Vigilance Cell and Meat Safety Teams would continue operation for curbing the menace of substandard meat.