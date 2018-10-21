Share:

PESHAWAR - Tough contest between the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and joint opposition’s candidates on provincial assembly constituency PK-71 Peshawar is being held today (Sunday).

The Election Commission of Pakistan has finalised all necessary arrangements for holding the by-election on PK-71 Peshawar.

The provincial assembly seat fell vacant after the provincial assembly elected member Shah Farman was appointed as Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governor.

The main contest on the constituency is between the Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf candidate Zulfiqar Khan, brother of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor, and Awami National Party candidate Salahuddin, who is a joint candidate of almost all opposition parties in the provincial assembly.

Awami National Party has given party ticket to its previous candidate and runner-up in the July 25 general elections.

According to the Election Commission Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, total five candidates including Zulfiqar Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Salahuddin of ANP and three independents are in the run for the seat.

In the provincial assembly constituency, there are 86 polling stations for male and female voters, in which the Election Commission of Pakistan has declared 51 polling stations as sensitive, while 35 others were declared as most sensitive. There will be 307 polling booths.

To ensure security on the occasion, 1,900 security personnel will be deployed in the constituency, wherein, eight to ten security personnel will be deployed at most sensitive polling stations.

Similarly, additional security will be deployed on all the routes connecting the adjacent tribal areas.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, total 134,051 male and female voters will cost their right of franchise in the by-election on PK-71 Peshawar.