ISLAMABAD:- Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed deep grief over the tragic death of dozens of participants of a religious gathering along a train track in Amritsar, as a speedy train ran over them. The prime minister also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured. According to media reports, the people celebrating Dussehra on the track did not hear or see the train as fireworks and crackers drowned the train horn.–APP