Share:

DUBAI (PR) - Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF) introduced its latest range of business solutions at GITEX Technology Week 2018, which ran from October 14 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Industry-leading innovations have remained central to Panasonic’s new products as the Japanese manufacturer, marking its centenary celebration this year, is strengthening its commitment to help regional organizations grow and stay competitive in the age of digital transformation.

Panasonic showcased a wide selection of revolutionary products across different categories for multiple key vertical markets, among them education, retail, hospitality, real estate, corporate, leisure & entertainment industries. Each of the new solutions carries advanced features and ground-breaking technologies designed to deliver unprecedented business efficiencies.