SHEIKHUPURA - The Rice Trader Association (RTA) of Mandi Faiz Abad expressed concerns over local police negligence for not arresting the killers of its general secretary even after the lapse of five days. The RTA meeting chaired by president Sheikh Javed Ahmed said that the deceased general secretary of the association Iftikhar was gunned down and his nephew suffered serious bullet injuries in firing by their rivals-Shehzad and Imran. It added that the killers had a land dispute with the victim general secretary, and litigation was underway in Nankana courts. The association passed a resolution demanding that the CM and the IGP Punjab take up the matter on a priority basis.

Citizens decry worst cleanliness

A large number of citizens protested against the worst sanitary condition in the city here the other day.

The protesters while talking to media said that the local Municipal Committee had not carried out the cleanliness campaign ordered by the prime minister. "The roads and streets of the entire city had never been cleaned and even drainage and sewerage system was in deteriorated condition," the protesters said. "The District Council chairman including Tehsil Municipal Committee chairmen and councillors are loyal to the former PML-N government, and are not taking any interest to provide relief to the citizens," the protesters blamed. "However, Deputy Commissioner Azhar Hayyat deployed one Riaz Ahmed, an official of TMC, to supervise the cleanliness drive. The said official was also close to PML-N TMC chairman, and was not playing any role for cleanliness of the area. They entire setup intends to create a bad image of the PTI government among the masses," they added.