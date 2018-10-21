Share:

KARACHI - Hundreds of affected labourers of Port Qasim Authority (PQA) continued their sit-in on its 27th consecutive day in front of the Karachi Press Club.

They were joined by parliamentarians of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday evening and they vowed to raise voice for their rights.

PTI MNA from Bajaur Agency Gul Zafar Khan, Saif-ur-Rehman Mehsood, newly elected MNA from Karachi Alamgir Khan, MNA Capt Retd Jamil, MPAs Shah Nawaz Khan Jadoon, Saeed Khan Afridi and others visited protest camp and listened to their grievances. They remained there for a while.

Earlier on their arrival, PTI parliamentarians were received by President Workers Union of Port Qasim Akhlaq Ahmed, General Secretary Husain Badshah, Abdul Wahid, Fazal Mabood, Pir Gul Badshah and others.

Addressing the labourers at camp, PTI MNA Gul Faraz Khan said that he had conversations with officials of port and shipping ministry and Chairman Port Qasim Authority regarding issues of labourers. “I am also in contact with local leadership and elected representatives of PTI in Sindh”, he told.

He said that when laws regarding dock workers are implemented in Karachi port than why not at Port Qasim, he said while assuring that he would raise voice on it in meeting of Standing Committee scheduled on Monday and on floor of assembly too. “It is very sad to know that no one has come to listen to these poor labourers yet. Irrespective of labourers political affiliation, their genuine issues must be addressed,” Khan stressed.

Newly elected MNA of PTI from Karachi Alamgir Khan said that he believes in struggle and will support labourers for their rights. “I will also talk to PTI leadership to get solution of this crisis,” he said.

The employees are on strike against the PQA and M/S Hauaneng Fuyun Port and Shipping (Pvt) Ltf, a Chinese cargo handling company, which has been given independent rights of two berths at Port Qasim for 30-year.