KARACHI - Like other parts of the world, an international prayer day for Dr Aafia Siddiqui was also observed in Karachi, attended by religious, social, political leaders, lawyers, women, students and civil society members on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Aafia Movement Pakistan leader and noted neurophysician of the country Dr Fowzia Siddiqui said in past rulers missed many opportunities of honorable repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

She said this is the third government in Pakistan which is seeing detention of Aafia continuing. She said in past the governments of Zardari and Nawaz did not fulfill the promise of bringing Aafia back home. She said we pray for the government of Imran Khan that may Allah, the Almighty, give courage to his government to fulfill its promise.

Dr Fowzia said that besides Pakistan, the prayer day was also observed in America, Europe, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, South Africa and other countries. She said prayer day gatherings are also being observed at different places.

Religious scholar Mufti Muhammad Zubair said that the whole ummah should play its role for the release of Aafia. He said only the family of Aafia is presently struggling for her release.

He said that the ummah did not play its role in this regard what excuse it would present on the doomsday. She said that the Islamic history is filled with bright examples of safeguard of daughters. She said that in an Islamic state there should be no compromise on the safety and honour of daughters.

The JI leader Muhammad Hussain Mehnati said that it is a bad luck of this country that its rulers sold daughters of nation for personal vested interests. He said the JI is observing the prayer day in different cities and towns of Pakistan.

He said his party has raised voice for Aafia in the National Assembly, Senate and provincial assemblies. He demanded from the government to fulfill its promise for bringing back Aafia home.

Pasban Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor said that our leaders have to play their role in case of Aafia; otherwise, the coming generation would not forgive them. He said that if Aafia was not brought back home the coming historians would not mention Pakistan in favorable words.

He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to start fulfilling his promises with the case of Dr Aafia .

Muttahida Ulema Mahaz amir Abdul Khaliq Fareedi said the objective of holding the prayer day to seek the help of Allah on this matter. He said that Muslims should start all their struggles with prayers. He demanded from the government to fulfill its promise about the release of Aafia.

Human Rights Network Karachi President Intikhab Alam Soori said Aafia Siddiqui has been braving inhuman treatment. She said the report of the Pakistan Consul General has hung the head of nation in shame. He demanded from the ministries of interior and external affairs to take immediate steps to get stopped violation of human rights of Aafia.

He asked that the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) government should tell the nation what steps it is taking on the issue of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

In the end, Mufti Muhammad Zubair prayed for early release of Aafia, safety and solidarity of the country, unity of the ummah.