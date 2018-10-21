Share:

PR ISLAMABAD - A two days property festival Islamabad exclusively organised by Graana.com has kicked off in Islamabad. The property festival aims at bringing potential buyers and sellers at one platform for secure and transparent deals.

Leading players from the real estate sector are in the capital to take part in the festival. Over 50 companies, real estate developers are showcasing their different projects to visitors for future deals.

Official launching of Graana.com, Pakistan's smartest property portal, will be launched on 2nd day of the festival. Dignities from government and private sector will join the launching ceremony to be held in Pak-China friendship centre.

Shafiq Akbar, chairman Graana.com, said that Pakistan has huge potential of both the foreign direct investment and business. In coming years, our real estate sector is going to attract the foreign investment.

Thousands of people from different walks of life are visiting the property festival and getting first hand knowledge on different real estate projects for investment. The event is an ideal place for prospective buyers to walk in and explore several opportunities of investment.