Share:

ISLAMABAD - In the aftermaths of general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to re-organise the party and the process of making appointments at all levels within the party has been halted.

Secretary General PTI Arshad Dad in a notification issued on Saturday said that the party has decided to start re-organisation phase after the last general elections and therefore office-bearers of the party at all tiers are requested to refrain from issuing any new notifications and wait for further directions.

The secretary general has also nullified all new appointments made within the party from October 1, 2018.

“It is hereby notified that all new appointments made at or by the regional/lower tiers from October 1, 2018 stand null and void ab initio, with immediate effect,” the notification said. It further said that these instructions were applicable to the mother body and all wings of all provinces and regions except the province of Sindh.