LAHORE (PR) The Punjab government has decided to start a crackdown on power thieves across the province.

On the direction of the federal government, a national campaign against electricity theft would begin in all districts of Punjab soon. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar here on Saturday. In the first phase, those stealing electricity from industrial, commercial or high-end domestic connection would be punished.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that action would be taken against electricity thieves without any discrimination under the federal government’s national campaign against power theft. He mentioned that a comprehensive plan has been devised to make the national drive against power pilferage a success. He added that Chief Minister’s Taskforce has been set up at provincial level whereas committees have been formed in divisions and districts. The taskforce headed by the energy secretary will take measure to curb power theft, besides monitoring the performance of divisional and district committees formed for the same purpose.

The chief secretary said that power theft is not a problem of any single province or a specific area. He suggested that there is a need to work with national spirit to overcome this menace. He directed the authorities to ensure full support of district administration and police for the national drive against electricity theft. Big fish would be caught first, he added. He ordered that a special campaign be launched to enhance public awareness about this issue.

Power Division Secretary Irfan Ali told the meeting that there are also complaints of departmental collusion, adding that action would be taken against such government employees. He said that full support of provincial governments would be required for making successful the drive against power theft. The meeting was attended by Managing Director of PEPCO, Energy Secretary, Prosecution Secretary, Public Relations Director General and officers concerned.