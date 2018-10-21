Share:

Rawalpindi - Railways police booked a railway employee on charges of inciting other workers to stage a protest demonstration outside Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid’s residence Lal Haveli at Raja Bazaar to regularise the services of contract based employees of Pakistan Railways.

The police also arrested the accused who was identified as Yasir Wajahat, an employee of Railways.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Railways Saddar Sub Inspector Malik Zamrud police received a written application from the administration of the Islamabad Carriage Factory that Yasir Wajahat, an employee of Pakistan railways, was provoking his co-workers to stage a protest against the railway minister and other senior officials of Railways.

He said there were more than 250 employees in the Carriage Factory working on contract basis and Yasir Wajahat was urging them to protest for their rights. “The factory administration was of the view that it would create law and order situation in the factory so the accused should be arrested,” he said.

He said that the administration sent application through Assistant Personnel Officer (APO) Mehmood Iqbal with a request to arrest the person.

However, the railways police booked the person under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) 16/14. “We can arrest the person on MPO 16 to maintain the public order. In Railways, such actions had been taken to arrest the political workers,” he said.

He said that the accused was presented before the area magistrate and sent to jail on 14 days judicial remand. He said that the investigations were launched to avoid any untoward situation in the carriage factory.