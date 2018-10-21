Share:

MOSCOW - Sixth seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia won her first Kremlin Cup title on Saturday when she beat Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur in a tough three-setter. The 21-year-old Kasatkina was runner up here last season and this year she had to battle back from a set down to win 2-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 in two hours two minutes to chalk up her second win over the Tunisian 24-year-old in as many meetings. "I remember 10 years ago when I was a kid I came here and was dreaming that (some day) I would stand on this central court holding the trophy aloft," Kasatkina said at the award ceremony. "And now here I am. The dream came true." Kasatkina also showed her class when she praised Jabeur for her performance at the event. "I think it was a good week for you," she said.