ISLAMABAD - MQM-P’s former convenor Dr Farooq Sattar has finally decided to open his plan for conducting intra-party elections in a couple of days.

“Now, I will open my plan for conducting intra-party elections after the bye-elections in Karachi scheduled to be held today,” Dr Farooq Sattar, former convenor of MQM-P exclusively shared with The Nation.

The differences between former convenor Dr Farooq Sattar and incumbent convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had intensified prior to the General Elections 2018 held on July 25 following which the MQM-P was split into two groups – the Sattar’s PIB Group and the Siddiqui’s Bahadurabad faction.

Sattar had also lost NA-247 seat in the general elections 2018 to PTI as President Arif Alvu had clinched the seat. He was also reportedly not awarded the party’s ticket to contest bye-elections scheduled to be held today. He recently submitted his resignation from the membership of the party’s Rabita Committee.

The MQM-P’s senior leader is strongly criticising the party’s the weak position in the parliament. “During the July 25 polls, MQM-P’s seats decreased from 17 to four and the upcoming by-elections will be the party's next test," said Sattar, who has so far been not given nod from the party’s head to conduct intra-party elections.

The bye-polls results, he said, would further clear many more things about the party’s position. “As do I think, there is a need to steer the party out of the current turmoil and fresh mandate needs to be sought from workers," Sattar said, mentioning he would surely accept the result of the intra-party elections.

Sources in the party said that MQM-P Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was not willing to hold intra-party elections. Siddiqui with his senior party members is convinced to hold the intra-party election in 2020.

They said Farooq Sattar with the support of party members in a first step will move a no-confidence motion against his party’s Rabita committee, and forcefully demand to hold intra-party elections in the party.

Sources said the members having close affiliation with Farooq Sattar will hold a meeting to chalk out strategy for conducting intra-party elections. The MQM-P, they said, is not in a position to grab the seat in the bye-election. The former party convenor will make the ground on the basis of the expected weak position of the party in the bye-polls.

Sattar had surprised many with his statement that he was consulting with his close friends over an offer he had received from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to join the party.

Today’s bye-elections in Karachi on NA-247 is being considered as one-sided contest in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).