Share:

Islamabad - The secretariat police on Saturday booked a woman for hurling threats at a police officer after she was stopped at the gates of Diplomatic Enclave for having no number plates on her vehicle.

The incident took place on October 17. A video featuring the woman abusing the police officials at the gate went viral on social media and the police registered the case on the complaint of ASI Tahir Farooq three days after theincident. The woman can be seen in the video shouting at the police officials and hurling threats at them. She has been booked under section 353, 186, 341, 500 and 506-II of the PPC.

According to the details, the woman who later introduced herself as Dr Shehla reached gate 1 of the Diplomatic Enclave and the police officials stopped her for not having number plates on her vehicle. On being informed that she couldn’t be allowed to enter without a vehicle number, the woman pressed the police to let her into the American embassy. She abused the officials and threatened them of dire consequences. However, they did not arrest her in the absence of a female police officer.