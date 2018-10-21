Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan paid a surprise visit to different areas of the city yesterday to inspect the state of cleanliness. He went to Gari Shahu, Bohar Wala Chowk, Railway Station, Circular Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Sheranwala Gate, Lorry Adda and Minar-e-Pakistan.

Talking to media, Aleem Khan said more than 50 per cent success has been achieved. He said an amount of 1.25 billion rupees is being spent every month on cleanliness while more than 16,000 employees are involved in the exercise.

In response to a question, Abdul Aleem Khan said he would soon be visiting Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan and other cities to inspect on-ground situation.