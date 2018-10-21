Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Club’s Shabbir Iqbal grabbed the lead in the professional’s category in the 10th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Open Golf Championship here at the Margalla Greens Golf Club on Saturday.

Shabbir played superb game on the second day and scored 65 making a gross of 133 (68, 65) 9 under par. Muhammad Munir losing his edge of the first day trailed behind with gross of 138 (65, 73). Muhammad Naeem from Peshawar Golf Club occupied the third place with 139 (69, 70). In amateurs category, Lt Col Tahir from Margalla Greens Golf Club was leading with a net of 134 (64, 70) with Afzaal Ahmad trailing behind at second position with 139 (68, 71). Ehtesham Abbasi and Muhammad Haris both were at third place with a net of 140.

It was a perfectly sunny day and the players enjoyed the difficult fairways with the view of metropolitan city on one side and the beautiful Margalla Hills on the other. The Championship will have its final day's game and prize distribution ceremony on Sunday at PAF Golf Club Islamabad.

Eminent professionals and prominent amateur golfers from all over Pakistan are playing for notable prizes in this championship, which include Rs 4 million and a brand new SUV.