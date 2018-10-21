Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Sharon Stone is ‘’no longer hoping’’ to find a partner. The 60-year-old actress admits she spent many years hoping that one day she would no longer be a single parent to her adopted sons - 18-year-old Roan, 13-year-old Laird, and 10-year-old Quinn - but now doesn’t mind staying single because she believes it’s ‘’better’’ for her brood.

She said: ‘’I think somewhere in the back of your mind you think maybe one day you won’t be a single parent. Then, eventually you realise, I think it’s better. I’m no longer hoping for someone.’’

And not having a father figure in her son’s lives has allowed her to teach her brood the importance of kindness.

She added: ‘’Now, I sit down and tell them, this is where I have to teach you how to be a gentleman and a man and we’re going to figure that out together. There were times that we thought maybe there would be someone else to help with that, but there isn’t. So that’s what we’re doing now.’’

The ‘Basic Instinct’ star says the ‘’big adventure’’ of single parenting was a risk, but is thankful it paid off as she now has three ‘’wonderful’’ children.

She told People magazine: ‘’When you decide to take on this big adventure of being a single parent, you don’t know what it’s going to be like. You think, how am I ever going to do this all? It’s just a lot. Even with the help that we’re so blessed to be able to have, your hair’s still going down the drain in the shower. It’s just a lot.

‘’They’re at a wonderful age when we don’t have to have a nanny living with us anymore. I can wake up on a Saturday and I come downstairs, and they’re playing and we hang out. We swim, play basketball, we watch movies. We have such a lovely family dynamic.’’