FAISALABAD - Pakistan is among the bottom countries in the Human Development Index (HDI) as it is standing at 150th number out of 189 countries.

It was discussed at International seminar on improving agriculture extension under the project titled "Improving Agriculture Extension in Pakistan through Communication for Development."

It was arranged by Institute of Agri Extension and Rural Development, University of Agriculture Faisalabad in collaboration with USAID; Ohio State University, USA; and HEC at New Senate Hall.

Chairing the session, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa said that the nation have to put a special focus on human development to fight the challenges of modern era and increase per capita income.

Talking about agriculture, he said that it is need of the hour to adopt modern agriculture trends to boost up productivity. He said that as many as 85 percent of farming community consists of small farmers.

If we will be able to facilitate them and convince to adopt latest techniques, it will help alleviate poverty.

He said that effective communication skills are vital for extension workers.

Ohio State University Prof Robert Agunga said that 65 percent of the population in Pakistan is below 30-year-old of age.

We have to take special measurers on them to make them effective and skilled member of the society that will lead the country towards prosperity.

He said that under the project, they aim at strengthening extension capacity in development and communication training at field.

They will organize stallholder farmer, youth and women organisation. He said that their objectives are increase smallholder productivity through participation and empowerment.

UAF Institute of Agri Extension and Rural Development Director Dr Khalid Mehmmod said that they effective community technique are vital to motivate the farming community about modern trends.

He said that all possible measures are taken to transform the latest agriculture information among the farming community.

Dr Badar Nadeem Siddiqui, Chairman Agriculture Extension Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi and UAF's Dr Babar Shahbaz and Dr Shoukat Ali also spoke on the occasion.