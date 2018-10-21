Share:

SINGAPORE - Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens has thrown her support behind a push for on-court coaching to be allowed at Grand Slams. Patrick Mouratoglou, coach of Serena Williams, has called for a rule change with on-court coaching currently banned in Grand Slams but allowed in WTA events. The Frenchman was at centre of firestorm after he was spotted making signals from player's box during controversial US Open final between Williams and Naomi Osaka. Mouratoglou later owned up to the gesture but Williams insisted that she had not seen the signal. Sloane echoed Mouratoglou's sentiments. "I think that a lot of coaching does happen from the stands, anyway," she said. "Whether it's right, wrong, whatever, I think that coaching is a big part of tennis, and you're out there alone.”