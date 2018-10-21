Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan has called for pursuing, on an urgent basis, diplomatic solutions to the violence-ravaged parts of the Middle East, saying, "It is time to bring an end to the tragedy of Palestine."

"As international efforts to bring an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people have faltered, the burning cauldron of anger and pervasive sense of injustice have inescapably sowed the seeds of animosity and violence in the entire region, fueling instability and intensifying insecurity across the Middle East," Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi told the UN Security Council on Friday.

Speaking in a debate on the situation in the Middle East, the Pakistani envoy said the fundamental tenets of the two-state solution are being systematically dismantled in plain sight of the international community. Long-Standing Security Council resolutions on the status of Jerusalem and Israel's illegal settlement expansion into occupied territories continued to be flouted.

She also said that the Israeli decision to dismantle the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar revealed its policy of forcibly displacing Palestinians from their land.

"This measure takes fresh aim at the roots of Palestinian identity and their existence as a people," she told the 15-member Council.

In addition, Ambassador Lodhi said, "The killing fields of Gaza continue to be drenched with the blood of innocent Palestinians - over 200 civilians have been killed since peaceful protests began in March 2018, including another seven on 12 October."

"If we want to put out these fires of conflict, we must act decisively against injustice and oppression across the world," she added.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to the Palestinian cause, Ambassador Lodhi urged the international community to continue to lend its voice in support of a two-state solution based on agreed parameters, including pre-1967 borders and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of the Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, she said, the decision by the United States, a major donor, to end all financial support to UNRWA, - the UN agency tasked with caring for Palestinian refugees - cast a deep shadow of uncertainty over the sustainability of many of the Agency’s critical activities, which have long served as a vehicle for stability and social cohesion. "As an expression of our solidarity with them, Pakistan is making an additional contribution to UNRWA this year," she told delegates.

“The humanitarian needs of the Palestine refugees should not be mortgaged to political expediency and narrow interests,” the Pakistani envoy stressed, urging the international community to work together to support those 5.4 million refugees.

Turning to the Syrian conflict, she hailed outgoing Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura’s work over the last four years. Pakistan will continue to support political solutions in the region — including in the context of Yemen.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has called for evolving a rules-based, equitable and non-discriminatory international order to promote nuclear disarmament that addresses the security concerns of all states.

Speaking in the General Assembly's First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security matters, Ambassador Farukh Amil, who is Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations offices in Geneva, said that such an international order should also limit and rationalize the stockpiles of conventional weapons, strengthen the non-proliferation regime by shunning double standards, and extend negative security assurances to non-nuclear weapon states.

Ambassador Amil, who was participating in a thematic debate on nuclear weapons, said that double standards in the application of non-proliferation norms for the sake of political expedience and economic benefits endangered strategic stability in the South Asian region and beyond.

At the same time, he said that amid a worsening international and regional security environment, the goal of nuclear disarmament seemed ever more elusive. That lack of progress was primarily due to nuclear-weapon states in fulfilling their disarmament obligations, while constantly shifting the goal posts towards additional non?proliferation measures that were cost-free for their own strategic gains.

The frustration brewing over the slow progress had boiled over, giving rise to an initiative launched outside the Conference on Disarmament to ban nuclear weapons, which had subsequently faltered by ignoring the fundamental security considerations that underpinned nuclear disarmament.

While his government empathised with the sense of disappointment that propelled the proponents of such a ban, the Pakistani envoy said such initiatives would not lead to any real change on the ground.

For its part, any treaty that failed to improve security for all states was a non-starter, as evidenced by the failure of the fissile material cut-off treaty negotiations to begin. Similarly, a treaty that only resulted in a cut-off in the future production of fissile material would jeopardise Pakistan's security and bring no added value to the cause of disarmament.

Pakistani Ambassador Amil said global community should remain committed to the goal of complete nuclear disarmament in a universal, verifiable and non-discriminatory manner. The objective of this process should be undiminished security at the lowest possible level of armaments and military forces.

"A nuclear weapons-free world would be less stable and less secure if some countries possess disproportionately excessive conventional military capabilities," the Pakistani envoy said. Nuclear disarmament, therefore, needs to be pursued in a comprehensive and holistic manner, he added.