SHIKARPUR - Two villagers were shot dead while one sustained severe bullet wounds over an old ongoing hostility between two groups of Badani Jatoi and Kamalani Jatoi tribesmen at Kot-Shahoo Bridge, in the precinct of Napar-Kot police station, the other day.

Zahid Hussain Abro, the SHO above mentioned police station, told this scribe that three villagers, riding on their motorcycle, were leaving for village Chaman Sukhpur from Khamiso Jatoi village.

When who reached at Kot-Shaho bridge when unknown ambushed armed assailants opened indiscriminate firing on them, consequently, two motorcyclist identified as Ghulam Fareed aka Commando Badani Jatoi, 30, and Liaquat Ali Dodani Jatoi, 20, were killed on the spot while their another motorcyclist accomplice identified as Bango Badani Jatoi sustained severe bullet wounds while after committing heinous crime armed assailants managed to escape from place of firing.

Following on the information, area police rushed on the spot and transported the bodies to Khanpur Hospital for postmortem and injured for medical treatment from where the dead bodies were handed over to their heirs after conducting autopsies while injured was referred to DHQ Hospital Shikarpur for further medical treatment after providing medical assistances.

An apple of discord was said to be an ongoing hostility developed between Kamani and Badani Jatoi tribesmen around one year ago when Badani Jatoi tribesmen killed Gul Hassan Kamalani Jatoi and a woman, belonged to Badani community, on suspicion of having illicit relations, SHO elaborated.

The killings of both villagers were said to be revenge of killing Gul Hassan Jatoi, it was reported.

The practice of honour killing is continue for a long in northern Sindh in which various innocent men and women have become victim of so-called honour killing, government should concentrate and take concrete steps towards horrific issue of honour killing owing to deadly conflicts various schools and health centres are closed due to fear and insecurity in Shikarpur.

It is not easy task for newly posted SSP Shikarpur Sajid Ameer Saddozi to overcome on deadly disputes, lawlessness, it is deteriorating gradually, kidnapping for ransom and other issues. Neither an FIR was lodged nor killers were arrested till filling of this news story.