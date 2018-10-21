Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PEW on Saturday said the UBG is not prepared for the upcoming elections of FPCCI. UBG leaders used to launch election campaign four months before the elections but it has not launched an effective campaign for the elections scheduled in December, it said. Reasons behind the delay in the campaign is said to be the recent defeat of UBG in the elections of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and other disappointments, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW. He said that the patron of the group SM Muneer used to call former prime minister Nawaz Sharif his hero but the PM fired him from TDAP for dwindling exports which shocked many. Murtaza Mughal said that SM Muneer also tried to become governor of Sindh in caretaker setup but failed while all the important leaders also failed to secure any slot in the interim government. After the election of PTI into power, SM Muneer tried to get a position in the government but was politely denied and the group was also ignored in the recently formed Business Leaders Council.