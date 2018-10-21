Share:

Lahore - The heartthrob of Pakistan’s own Twen20 league’s brand, Lahore Qalandars, has faced a rocky road so far and ended up in a disappointment for fans with their performances on the field. Despite being the team that had the most supporters even before the tournament started, they didn’t impress much and remained with the wooden spoon so far. But it still remains close to the Pakistan cricket fans hearts and such is the force of affection is for this franchise that everyone wants to see it excel despite it all wrong doing.

And this is because of the aura, this cricketing outfit has since the word ‘go’ and credit goes to this franchise’s management that never let it fade. They remained beaten but not out. Being the most expensive franchise in the PSL its own story though turns to be from riches to rags but it has developed many rags to riches stories in a short span of time that distinguished this franchise from others.

Lahore Qalandars owner and chief executive office Atif Rana knew very well of the disappointment that his team has proved so far in the Pakistan Super League but it has not shaken his resolve and he declared that they were more focused and trained now than the previous editions to excel this time around.

In a quite frank discussion with The Nation, Atif Rana admitted the pressure of expectations they feel and the brunt of scathe they have to bear from all the corners.

Cricket business

“Even people starting questioning our approach, ability and understanding about the game,” a bemused Atif Rana said adding that they entered into the cricket business with a mission and are still on right track.

He said Qalandars was only franchise which had no other business then cricket and so there focus was only on the game.

“We wanted to make our franchise a marketable product and now we have been successful in turning Qalandars in to a successful brand. It is right that we couldn’t excel in the league so far due to many certain factors but we are right on target of our goal of providing ample opportunities to every street-smart cricketer in the country.”

Rana said they had other plans since the launching this franchise and together he and his team set out on a journey that has potentially started serving as the Qalandars’ road to redemption and is also giving Pakistan Cricket something which it has always lacked and that is merit.

Players’ development

“We started from the grass root level to provide the cricket-mad country a platform that has based on honesty and merit. We reached out the people in the neglected remote areas to provide them with an equal opportunity.”

The Qalandar’s CEO said there aim was not to hunt the talent but was to identify the raw material that could have been turned into a product through refining through player development programme.

And it was also not a smooth sailing as the franchise has to face many glitches to turn this dream into reality.

“We wanted to identify 30 players and promised to train them at National Cricket Academy in Lahore. But unfortunately we were told that the facility was no available to us. But it did not deter our resolve. We reached out Australia, which has the infrastructure and system that falls in line with our ambition of turning a raw player into a professional one. So Qalandars signed a memorandum of understanding to use their facilities through players, coaches and management exchange programme”

In first year, Qalandars launched their players’ development programme from South Punjab with a bigger promise for the budding players. The PSL management has allowed them to choose two players for emerging category of own choice instead of from the draft. And then there was a prospective for 15 top players to go to Australia and play and train there – an opportunity only top Pakistan top players could get previously.

And the masses responded the initiative with great enthusiasm as 113000 players got registered and Qalandar’s selectors selected 128 players to form eight teams that played out each other in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

“During the final of the event between Faisalabad and Lahore, the stadium was jam packed,” recalled Rana.

“The then chief minister Shehbaz Sharif was the chief guest on the occasion, who was such overwhelmed with the enthusiasm of the crowd and organisation of the event that he announced to host the PSL final in Lahore. So Qalandars played an active and practical role in bringing the international cricket back to Pakistan as well.”

Rags to riches

Players’ development programme has, quite literally, turned around lives of many cricketers who were in oblivion before Lahore Qalandars brought the opportunity to their doorsteps with a chance to showcase their talent.

In three years, the programme has identified many talented individuals, and has also allowed players to make a comeback and get the limelight they deserve.

“The development work of a player can’t be done overnight. We identified players, gave them contracts, sent them abroad, worked on enhancing their skills to transform their talent. It is not just for Lahore Qalandars as the ultimate beneficiary will be Pakistan Cricket,” Atif Rana said.

And moreover this programme has reached out to the players of those areas who even could not dream of getting such opportunity ever.

“Next year we were told that we cannot go to South Punjab with a new entrant in the PSL. So we went to Azad Kashmir and brought Salman Irshad to limelight. This year we went to Fata and Jamrud and found Maaz Khan who was a standout performer in the recently-concluded Abu Dhabi T20 Championship.”

He said cricket is the only binding force in the country that unites the people and bring them closer irrespective of ethnicity, caste, religion, sect and creed. “We are spreading love and peace everywhere.”

The Qalandars have witnessed around 500,000 players at over two dozen spots during three years of the player development programme. Each year the franchise shortlists over 150 players, makes them play a tournament and sends the top performers to play cricket abroad. Another aspect of Qalandars’ PDP is financial incentives which, indeed, are changing the lifestyle of these players who otherwise may not have been able to earn bread and butter by playing cricket.

And Qalandars also gave opportunities to those players whose careers were all nut over. Usman Qadir, the son of legendary spinner Abdul Qadir, has got a contract to play in Australia’s domestic cricket through Qalandars. Sohail Akhtar had left the game for a meagre job but Qalandars helped him to revive his career and he hit a tremendous ton in the Abu Dhabi T20 Championship before taking the team to victory stand as captain.

Spinner Ali Majid Shah, who has been dubbed as new Anil Kumble, used to work in a factory where his monthly wage was around Rs9,000. Maaz Khan, a spinner from violence-hit Bajaur Agency, has a similar story to share. Qalandars’ star performer at Abu Dhabi Cup, Haris Rauf, was a part-time salesman just two years ago. Now he has become the talk of the town.

Rana said for the players, the real incentive is an opportunity to opt for cricket as a profession. The players identified and developed through this programme are now playing for different domestic teams. Some are also serving other franchises, he added.

“We even gave opportunity to Imran Nazir and Abdul Razzaq who wanted a shot at top level to revive their careers.”

The redemption

Though many did not rated Lahore Qalandar’s players development programme very high considering their performances in the PSL, but the programme has started benefitting not only Qalandars but also other franchise and Pakistan cricket as well. And long awaited silverware and moment of glory has come for Qalandars through their players development programme.

When Qalandars development squad defeated star-studded top Australian and South African sides enroute to winning the ultimate prize Abu Dhabi Cup it was a sweet redemption for the franchise’s all the hard work they put in so far.

“This victory has legitimised our players development programme and is evident of the fact that our approach is reaping rewards now and we are on right track to serve the game,” said a delighted Atif Rana. With monkey off the shoulder, the Qalandars CEO has now set sights on team’s success in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League.

“We were a bit both immature and unlucky as well (when it comes to making combination) that led to our downfall each time,” conceded Rana.

Overseas players’ commitment

Elaborating his viewpoint, he said they were unlucky in first draft to have last pick as they have to settle for the ‘leftovers’. “We had a clear idea that which player we want to hire but whenever we got our turn we left with fifth choice players. Even in emerging category we have to choose two players well beyond their 30s.

“And we were more unlucky that when we choose the ‘right’ players they failed to perform for us. We bring in Sohail Khan from Karachi Kings, the top wicket-taker of previous season but he miserably flopped. Sohail Tanveer did not perform for us but started performing when joined Multan Sultans.”

Atif Rana was also not much happy with the work ethics of foreign players. “They are more interested in enjoying a vacation than performing. In first season, we have to bear the attitude of Chris Gayle just to keep him in the league. Next year when we hired Brandon McCullum, we were hoping that he would transform this unit into a winning one as he has proved his mantle as Kiwis captain. He also was more interested in playing gold with Kyle Mills rather than taking interest into the game.”

About not giving ample opportunities to some talented players including Aamir Yameen, Rana conceded that it was McCullum who was calling the shorts and it was his choices. “McCullum is a great captain for his country but he failed to lead Qalandars in the same way,’ rued Atif Rana.

AB to Qalandars?

He quelled the impressions that Qalandars ran after big names instead of performers. He said his team needed a captain and that’s why they brought in McCullum into the fray.

There is every chance that Lahore Qalandars may release McCullum this season, but only if they get a proper replacement. Rana admitted that AB de Villiers is much on their radar but as he is only available for seven matches so Steve Smith was also another option.

“Let’s see. We are waiting for the players draft list. We are more interested in some Pakistani Platinum players who some franchises have to lose as per rule and we would definitely go for them instead of foreign players,”

Atif Rana is more interested in Peshawar Zalmi’s decision as they have four top players that fell in the platinum category and they could retain only two. Those include Hasan Ali, M Hafeez, Kamran Akmal and Wahab Riaz. But despite this one thing was quite clear that Qalandars would go for AB de Villiers in each case.

“We badly need a player who can lead the team. So we are in desperate need of a captain who can transform the players into a winning unit in the field.”

About recent changes in the PCB, and future of PSL under new chief, Atif Rana said no doubt Najam Sethi was the one who launched the PSL in a successful manner. “But Ehasn Mani is the one who materialised the concept of the Twenty20 cricket during his tenure at the ICC. So definitely there would be some positive change in the PSL organisation as well.”