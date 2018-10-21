Share:

A World Health Organization (WHO) delegation headed by Dr Jamshaid Ahmed called on Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday. The delegation offered technical support for developing Human Resources for Health (HRH). Dr Mario Roberto Dal Paz will establish HRH Observatory and give recommendations HRH strategic framework. The minister thanked the delegation for offering technical assistance. She said that achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) was priority of the government. She said that that maternal and neonatal child health, family planning and nutrition would be amongst priorities. She reiterated the government’s commitment towards addressing health workforce deficits in the province.