HAFIZABAD - A 22-year-old unmarried woman of Thatha Aasian was allegedly abducted by six accused including a woman here the other day. According to a police source, Saira Bibi was alone in her house when accused Riffat Bibi, Ali Haidar, Riasat Ali, Noor Muhammad, Liaqat, and another intruded into the house. They bundled Saira Bibi into a van, and took her to an unknown location. The police have registered a case against the accused on the report of her father M Riaz. Investigation was underway.

Man dies mysteriously

Asghar Ali of Ladhewala Warraich was mysteriously killed, and his dead body was recovered from the house of one Surayya Bibi near Kassoki Adda here the other day.

According to a police source, deceased Asghar Ali visited the house of Surayya Bibi and passed the night there. The police recovered the dead body from a cot from the house of Surraya, who managed her escape. The police shifted the dead body to the morgue, and started investigation to ascertain the facts regarding the mysterious death of Asghar Ali. The police were conducting raids at different places to arrest the suspect Surayya Bibi.

FAMILY ROBBED

A family of Ladhewala Warraich was deprived of cash and gold ornaments by two armed bandits near District Complex in broad daylight here the other day.

According to a police source, Falak Sher, son of Nawaz, along with two women of Ladhewala Warraich was on the way to Kaleke Mandi in a vehicle driven by M Shafique. As they reached near District Complex, two armed dacoits intercepted them and snatched 16 tola gold ornaments and Rs10,000 from them.

The police registered a case and launched investigation.