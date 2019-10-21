Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has finally paved way to start the development work in sector I-15.

To address the problems faced by those who were allotted plots in I-15 for over a decade, the present management of CDA prioritised its core responsibility for the infrastructure development work in the stalled sectors. In this regard, the CDA approved the PC-I amounting to Rs5656.24 million, said a press release issued here Sunday.

The pre-qualification of contractors for the infrastructure development work in Sector I-15 have been invited and after completing the all codal formalities and fulfilment of necessary procedure, the development work would be commenced shortly.

Sector I-15 was designed exclusively for low-income citizens in 2005. It has 10,290 plots and the CDA has taken possession of entire sector’s land. The authority re-designed the plan, structural designs and infrastructure of the entire sector for the various categories of plots.

Basically, ‘I’ series sectors were designed to provide low-income housing but remained stalled for years. In February 2000, it was resolved to develop sector I-15 to overcome the increase in shortage of housing in the capital. The sector was particularly launched to accommodate low income citizens.

However, despite the allotment of plots, no step regarding its development was taken since nearly two decades.

The incumbent management of CDA in line with its policy to take up the initiation of development work in the stalled sectors addressed the needs of its plots owners which were previously victim of stalemate.

In order to streamline and resolve the project’s hurdles and issues, the CDA requested the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PEPA)’ for environmental approval and invited all stakeholders to weigh in on the environmental concerns mentioned in an Environmental Impact Assessment report. Public hearing of interested and affected persons was held on August 19.