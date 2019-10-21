Share:

LAHORE - Auditions for the singing competition titled “Voice of Alhamra” being organised by the Lahore Arts Council will be held at Alhamra Art Centre on The Mall on Monday (today). The Voice of Alhamra aims to provide potential singers with opportunities to move forward in the field of singing. More than hundred young people between the ages of 15 to 25 have registered for the competition. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan has said that Pakistani youth is very rich in countless capacities. He said that Alhamra is organizing “Voice of Alhamra” for the encouragement of the young singers. He said that singers participating in this competition will not only win cash prizes but will also find immense opportunities for future in the field of music.