At least 4091 people were arrested in different parts of Lahore this year so far by the Punjab police for violating the kite-flying ban.

According to police, 3843 cases were registered against kite flyers in different police stations of the city.

“774 people were arrested from Lahore city, 1350 from Cantt area, while 379 from Iqbal town,” said police.

The Police also recovered hundreds of kites and spools of kite string from the arrested persons. DIG operations Lahore said that no leniency would be given to the arrested people for violating the kite-flying ban.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir has directed all officers to take strict action against kite flying, selling and factories as a surge in injuries and deaths due to stray strings of kites.

The DIG asked the divisional police superintendents (SPs) to ensure that the ban on kite flying in their respective areas is followed at any cost.

Earlier on Sunday, a young man died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string within the limits of Lahore’s Sanda police station.

Upon being informed of the incident, the local police reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for an autopsy.

Taking notice of the incident, DIG Operations Lahore Ishfaq Khan sought a report from Iqbal Town SP Muhammad Ajmal in this regard. He issued directives for the police force to ensure implementation of the Punjab prohibition on kite-flying.