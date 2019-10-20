Share:

Rawalpindi-Strict action will be taken against the violation of anti-smog protocol act and no one would be allowed to burn the chemicals and waste in the city.

Chief Executive Officer DHA Dr Muhammad Sohail Chaudary told APP that on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, immediate measures are being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year.

The CEO said in order to mitigate the factors behind smog, there is a need to adopt preventive measure and increase awareness. Dr Sohail advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems including eye, nose and throat infections. DHA focal person for smog Dr Muhammad Ali Mirza further recommended avoiding physical activity such as walking at evening and morning timing.