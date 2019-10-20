Share:

Gujranwala - Gujranwala Commissioner Zulifqar Ahmed Ghumman has said that the proposed demarcations of municipal institutions are meant to improve the living conditions of common man.

The plan is also aimed at ensuring better education and health facilities, smooth road network, proper infrastructure and improved municipal and sanitation facilities to everyone, he said. He said the Punjab government is fully committed to uplifting the living standard of common person and new municipal institutions would pave the way for grass roots democracy in letter and spirit.

He added solutions to the peoples problems at local level is the top most priority of the present government and the best way to materialize this vision is to strengthen the local government institutions for ensuring visible improvement in education, health, sanitation, drainage, cleanliness and other allied municipal and civic facilities. He expressed these views while hearing objections/proposals regarding proposed demarcation of municipal institutions of Gujranwala division, starting from Kamoke, Nowshera Virkan, Gujranwala city and Sadar and Municipal corporation Gujranwala.

Additional commissioner Coord Nauman Hafeez, AC city Usman Sikander, AC Sadar Hinna Arshad, Director local government and other officers were also present.The Commissioner made it clear to all present there that all objections/proposals would be decided keeping in view the larger public interest, requirement of municipal services for the said area and futuristic plans.

He said access to basic facilities of life is the fundamental right of every citizen and no compromise would be made on it.