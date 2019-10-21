Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday arrived in Tokyo on a four-day official visit on the invitation of Japanese government.

During the visit, the President would attend the enthronement ceremony of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito, which would also be attended by over 100 heads of State and government, said a Press release received here.

The President would meet the political leadership of Japan and the representatives of important Japanese companies having investment in Pakistan. On the sidelines, the President would also meet Vice President of China Wang Qishan, besides addressing the Pakistani community in Japan.