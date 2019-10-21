Share:

Emaar, the developing group that has been responsible for much of Downtown Dubai, has added a star for Pakistani singer Atif Aslam at the Dubai "Walk of Fame".

Emulating the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California, the Dubai Downtown Walk Of Fame has already honoured Asian celebrities like Jackie Chan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh. Aslam is the first Pakistani to have received his own star in the Dubai Walk of Fame.

“It’s a very vibrant city,” Aslam said at the ceremony. “This is the only city I think I really enjoy myself walking on the streets. I have played for 150,000 people here, so it has a lot of good will. We, South Asians, especially Pakistanis and Indians – we’re everywhere, but this is one place where we are a lot. So I really love the fact my music is heard over here,” he said as reported by Khaleej Times.

At the event, Indian actor and model Sonam Kapoor was also in attendance.