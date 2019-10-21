Share:

The Rahbar Committee of opposition parties will meet today (Monday) to decide on government’s offer of negotiation regarding Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March.

During the meeting in Islamabad, the participants will deliberate upon whether or not they should hold talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) government on the matter of sit-in in the federal capital, Islamabad.

Earlier, first formal contact was developed between the government and JUI-F leaders after Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani telephoned Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and decided to meet on October 20 for thorough discussion on anti-government march.

However, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had called off the meeting due to objection from other opposition parties.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced that his party’s anti-government ‘Azadi March’ to Islamabad will take place on October 31 instead of October 27.

"We have decided to enter Islamabad on October 31," he said, adding that marchers will express solidarity with Kashmiris on Oct 27 and then leave for the federal capital. "People from all over the country will enter Islamabad at the same time, he told.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said he will announce the next plan of action himself after reaching Islamabad. The protests will be staged nationwide if Azadi March is stopped, he stressed.