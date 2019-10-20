Share:

HAFIZABAD-International Literacy Day was observed at the Non Formal Basic Education Centre Hafizabad under the auspices of Literacy Department.

Ch Muhammad Ameen Chief Executive Officer Education, District Education Officer Literacy Babar Habib Kamboh and Centre Incharge Adeela Bokhari stressed a need for launching crusade against ignorance and illiteracy without which the nation could not be made developed and progressive.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer Education Ch. Muhammad Ameen has suspended Nimra Ahmad SST of Government High School Kalianwala on the charge of using cell phone during school hours.

During his surprise visit to the school he found the teacher using cell phone. He strictly warned the teachers to desist from using mobile phones otherwise strictly disciplinary action would be taken against the defaulters. He also directed the heads of the all schools in the district to take stern action against the teachers who were found using mobile phones during school hours.

Killing

Muhammad Bashir driver of Vanike Tarar-Islamabad bus who was allegedly shot at and seriously injured by four dacoits near Bhirrhi Chatha has succumbed to his wounds in a Lahore hospital.

The driver was on way to Islamabad on Wednesday night when four dacoits intercepted him but he accelerated the speed of the vehicle as a consequence of which, the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing causing serious injuries to the driver.

The police have already arrested three of the accused after an armed encounter.

Meanwhile, Chairman District Kisan Board Hafizabad Ch. Amanullah Chatha has expressed his resentment over the rising trend of theft, robbery and dacoity incidents in the district particularly in Vanike Tarar, Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian police station areas and have called upon the Chief Minister, RPO Gujranwala and DPO to take prompt and stringent measures to prevent day-to-day incidents to revive sense of security among the general public.