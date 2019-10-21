Share:

LAHORE - PML-Q President Ch Shujat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Ealhi have commended the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting reply to India after unprovoked firing at the Line of Control from across the border. “The Pakistan Army has refreshed the memory of its February 27 strike on the Indian forces,” they said in a press statement on Sunday. The PML-Q leaders said the Modi government did not understand the language of decency and a stern response from Pakistani side was desirable in the present situation. They said the entire nation was standing by the armed forces to thwart Indian conspiracies against Pakistan.