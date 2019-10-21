Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said there was no logic in opposition’s protest call in the present situation.

“Pakistan is facing internal and external challenges. There is no reason for indulging in protest politics in current circumstances,” he said in a statement, adding it was need of the hour to unite the nation.

Calling for unity in the nation to pay off country’s enormous debt, the chief minister maintained that political powers were also under heavy obligation to return this debt. “It is need of the hour to move forward with sagacity rather than showing unnecessary emotions,” he said.

He said he believed that the country could not progress by adopting politics of unrest. “Negative politics will have to be done away with in order to attain progress and prosperity of the nation,” he said, adding that the only way to achieve progress was to maintain stability, integrity and unity.

CM ORDERS MEDICAL CHECK UP OF TORTURE-HIT CHILDREN

On the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, medical check-up of the children subjected to torture in Okara was conducted on Sunday. Doctors declared them completely fit and healthy.

Deputy Commissioner of Okara Maryam Khan said that on the directions of the chief minister, children will also be enrolled in school.

CM CONDEMNS INDIAN FIRING AT LOC

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned unprovoked firing on civilians by Indian forces at Line of Control. Paying tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs, Buzdar said that targeting innocent civilians speaks volume of Indian confusion and puzzlement. “The Indian Army, by targeting unarmed civilians, is violating international human rights,” he added.

“The brave Pakistani soldiers gave a befitting response and consigned many Indian soldiers to hell. India should know that the entire nation is standing with the bold and courageous Pakistan armed forces,” he said.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF DEATH CAUSED BY KITE STRING

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a youth caused by kite string and sought a report from the Lahore CCPO.

Buzdar ordered an inquiry into the incident to find out the culprits. Kite-flying despite ban is intolerable, he said, adding that ban on kite flying should be strictly implemented.