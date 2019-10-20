Share:

Rawalpindi-The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi under its ongoing campaign is raising awareness about traffic rules, road safety and use of safety helmet particularly among motorcyclists.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, the CTP was running a special campaign aimed at raising awareness about traffic rules, road safety and use of safety helmet. Thousands of road users were also briefed about traffic rules, road safety and use of helmets during last two months.

Mobile Education Unit of CTP arranged special briefing sessions on road safety and use of safety helmets at different educational institutions and other public places in the city, he added.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful, the traffic wardens and officers had also been issued special instructions, he said adding that the Education Wing of Traffic police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound. Special efforts were made to educate the road users regarding traffic rules and road safety, he added.