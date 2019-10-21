Share:

KARACHI - Deliberate delay in K-IV water supply project is a dark conspiracy against Karachi, and escalation of its cost from Rs27billion to Rs150billion is tantamount to financial corruption and misappropriating taxpayers’ money, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor.

In a statement here Sunday, he said that Karachiites have been deprived of their potable water share for last 12 years due to unholy nexus of PPP-MQM, which deliberately delayed the lifeline project, K-IV. He said this joke with Karachiites should be stopped and loot and plunder of their resources should end now.

He said Karachi should be developed on modern lines by giving it a charter city status.

He said that it is high time that the rulers should open their eyes and give Karachiites their due rights.

Altaf Shakoor said that the corruption mafia and Waderas have looted and plundered rural and urban areas of Sindh with both hands. He said the letter from the Transparency International to the Sindh chief secretary is an eye-opener.

He said that Karachiites are wandering from pillar to post for a bucket of water. He said pipeline system of Karachi is old and shabby and leaking water lines are spreading diseases. He said tanker mafia patronized by the ruling politicians is making millions. He said changing design of K-IV, escalation of its cost and illegalities in land allotment and irregularities in appointment of project director should be properly investigated and those responsible for irregularities should be taken to task.

He regretted that all major projects of Karachi including KCR, K-IV, Green Line, Southern Bypass are being deliberately delayed which is a conspiracy against people of Karachi and their megacity.