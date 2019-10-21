Share:

PM Imran Khan said the resolution of Karachi’s problems is the responsibility of the Sindh government, but the federal government is also contributing from its own resources to resolve these issues in view of public welfare.

He was talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the Sindh Assembly in Karachi on Monday.

PM Imran Khan has said the federal government is fully aware of water, transport, waste management and other issues being faced by the residents of Karachi.

He said Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan, but it is unfortunate that the people and issues of the metropolitan were ignored in the past. “The poor economic condition of Sindh is a result of corruption.”

“Local government system will be helpful in the resolution of Karachi’s problems,” said the premier.

PM Imran Khan directed federal ministers to intensify their interactions with lawmakers hailing from Karachi.

Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar briefed members of the Sindh Assembly about the development projects being completed and to be accomplished by the federal government.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, on behalf of the federation, assured that the K-4 project will be completed at all costs.