BEIJING - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Sunday invited the Chinese companies to take advantage of incentives being offered by the government for investment and set up solar panels and lithium battery manufacturing units in Pakistan.

“Pakistan has a huge potential in solar and lithium battery manufacturing and there are great opportunities for exports to Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Afghanistan,” he said in a meeting with CEO of MERA PC Solutions here.

The minister, who arrived at the Chinese capital this morning on a five-day visit to China, said the government would provide all facilities to the Chinese companies, including land, technical support and human resource besides opportunities for joint ventures. He said the government was also keen to build agro-mechanic complex to increase the production of agriculture products in the country adding, “We will have 45 percent shares while the remaining shares will be owned by the private companies.”

Fawad said that the network of motorways was near completion which would enhance connectivity in the country while ML-I railways would also be completed in the next five years. About Gwadar, an important component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said it was on the right path as work on the new airport and other mega projects was underway at a fast pace.