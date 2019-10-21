Share:

JACOBABAD - Two teenage cousins identified as Fareed Ahmed, 14, and Sadam, 13, died when a fast moving car ran into their motorcycle at Thul Indus Highway next to Tangwani, tehsil of Jacobabad, here on Sunday.

Area police rushed to the spot and moved the bodies to nearby hospital for autopsies and handed over to their relatives after conducting necessary medical legal formalities.

The people of Jacobabad expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of teenage cousins in unfortunate road accident.

Meanwhile, a teenager was killed whereas two others got serious injuries after a truck hit a rickshaw here. Teenager identified Farid Ahmed, 16, hailing from village Toodal was killed and two others namely Bahawal and Gul Muhammad sustained serious injuries when a truck hit their rickshaw in the precinct of B Section police at Qambrani Larro.

Local police rushed to spot and shifted body and injured to civil hospital.