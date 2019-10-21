Share:

The federal government has decided to formally ban a sub-organisation of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Fazl (JUI-F) called the Ansar-ul-Islam.

A three page summary of the reasons justifying the ban has been sent to members of the Cabinet, sources say.

On Sunday, the government decided to prevent the Azadi March planned by the JUI-F from materializing, at most in principle.

“In case of breakdown in negotiation between the government and JUI-F, the law enforcement agencies will detain Maulana Fazlur Rehman with the key leadership of the party," sources told media outlets.

If the ban is approved by the Ministry of the Interior, it will be illegal to associate with the Ansar-ul-Islam starting from October 26.